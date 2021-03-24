Brokerages Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 547.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 972,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.88.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

