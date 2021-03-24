Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $819.30

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $819.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $662.34. The stock had a trading volume of 528,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 12-month low of $535.37 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.16.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.