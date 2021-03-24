Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 252,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$167.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

