Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) PT at $95.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 467,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,313. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

