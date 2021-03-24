Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $418.11 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $418.11 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00606373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00028135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

