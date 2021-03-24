DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of -60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

