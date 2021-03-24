Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.30. Woodward reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,136. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

