iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

Shares of IMBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 236,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,234. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

