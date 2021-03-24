Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 180,068,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $541.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.