Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

MBII traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 588,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,378. The stock has a market cap of $348.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

