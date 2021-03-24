Kleros (PNK) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

