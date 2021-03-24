Reviewing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Synacor alerts:

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synacor and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synacor currently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synacor and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.26 -$52.31 million ($2.48) -1.17

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats Synacor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.