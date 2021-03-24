The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCIN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 746 ($9.75). 220,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,917. The company has a market cap of £508.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 712.24. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.85 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 31.66 and a quick ratio of 31.24.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

