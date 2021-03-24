JustBet Trading Up 53.6% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $848,059.41 and $873,335.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,922,724 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

