Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/24/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00.

3/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00.

2/9/2021 – Horizon Therapeutics Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 1,980,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

