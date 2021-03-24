iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CVD traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.55. 3,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$14.58 and a 1-year high of C$18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.99.

