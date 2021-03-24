Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys 645,708 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,708 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $486,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,329,317 shares of company stock worth $354,528,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $285.32. 852,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

