NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $17.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.63. 397,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

