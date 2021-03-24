Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Bankia alerts:

OTCMKTS BNKXF remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Friday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.