Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $175.06

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

LOW traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

