Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.71 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00363009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001125 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004957 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00143849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.06 or 0.06431755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.