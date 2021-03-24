Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.02

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 131981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

