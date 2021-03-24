Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $115.00

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 581,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,643. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.