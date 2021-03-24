Realio Network (RIO) Market Cap Reaches $10.54 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $442,998.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00473476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00844975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

