IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $372.23 million and $47.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00608814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

