saffron.finance Price Reaches $1,520.68 on Major Exchanges (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $126.30 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for about $1,520.68 or 0.02818104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00473476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00844975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,053 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

