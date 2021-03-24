Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $48.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.