Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $78.11

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
