Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $78.11

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 900,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,976. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.