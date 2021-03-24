Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 165,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.03. 578,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,533,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $463.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.