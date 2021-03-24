Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $288.83

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.83.
NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of NICE traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 194,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,322. NICE has a 1-year low of $139.88 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.30. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.