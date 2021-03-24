Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $288.83

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.83.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NICE traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 194,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,322. NICE has a 1-year low of $139.88 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.30. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

