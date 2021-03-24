TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
