Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.68 million and approximately $394,936.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00608814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023898 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,683,351 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

