AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 234,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

