NIX Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $92,217.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,017.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.25 or 0.02997643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00344267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.05 or 0.00944228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00381046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.04 or 0.00398092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00250180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022372 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,958,996 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.