PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $52.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.21. 2,228,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

