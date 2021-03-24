Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $31.25

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 105,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

