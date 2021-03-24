Oxygen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $138.28 million and $4.51 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00005098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

