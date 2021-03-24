SEEN Market Capitalization Hits $8.98 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One SEEN token can currently be bought for about $12.74 or 0.00023585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $130,444.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.59 or 0.00473160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00163865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.96 or 0.00834842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00077230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

