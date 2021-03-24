Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $480,267.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $480,267.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00040780 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1,009.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003556 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,864,156 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,425 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

