Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $34.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.