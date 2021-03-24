Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

