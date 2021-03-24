scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,930. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCPH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

