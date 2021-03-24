Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $557.04 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $189,395.19 and $15,281.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $557.04 or 0.01026002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00472376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00061332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00164414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.87 or 0.00841489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00077806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

