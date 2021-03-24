IG Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,438.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and $53,438.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00472376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00061332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00048142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00164414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00609781 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

