ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 132.8% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.