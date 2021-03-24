Viking Global Investors LP Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,086,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,056.51. 41,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,058.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,770.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.