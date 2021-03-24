Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.34). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 751,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

