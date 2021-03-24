David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,534.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub bought 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

