Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 26,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,271. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -228.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

