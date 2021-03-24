Robert Paul Sells 13,800 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,914. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alector by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Alector by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alector by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.